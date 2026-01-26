Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.1111.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $58.40 on Monday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after buying an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,087,000 after acquiring an additional 862,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,834,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.