Trek Financial LLC Sells 46,230 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,230 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,385 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,744,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 1,292,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,775,000 after buying an additional 1,237,815 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

