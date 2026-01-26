Trek Financial LLC Invests $468,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 205.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of WLDN opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.96. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

