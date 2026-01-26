Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.