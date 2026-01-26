Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,417 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $86,719,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,436,000 after acquiring an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $367.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $380.00.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.29.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Recommended Stories

