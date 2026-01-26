Reviewing Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) & XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX)

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX – Get Free Report) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of XCF Global Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of XCF Global Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XCF Global Capital and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCF Global Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Braskem 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCF Global Capital N/A N/A N/A Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares XCF Global Capital and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

XCF Global Capital has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XCF Global Capital and Braskem”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCF Global Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.61) -0.23 Braskem $18.79 billion 0.08 $773.65 million $1.23 2.95

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than XCF Global Capital. XCF Global Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Braskem beats XCF Global Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCF Global Capital

XCF Global Capital Inc. is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

