Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) vs. Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Financial Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux N/A N/A N/A Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31%

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and Acorn Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $15.55 million N/A -$4.07 million ($0.33) -0.18 Acorn Energy $12.63 million 3.70 $6.29 million $2.65 7.05

Acorn Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorn Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Acorn Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorn Energy beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

