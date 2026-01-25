Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Financial Analysis

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Urogen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Urogen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Urogen Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $2.82 million 22.94 -$127.50 million ($1.12) -1.02 Urogen Pharma $90.40 million 10.36 -$126.87 million ($3.46) -5.78

Urogen Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. Urogen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Urogen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -1,692.96% -73.33% -44.76% Urogen Pharma -170.59% N/A -71.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TScan Therapeutics and Urogen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Urogen Pharma 1 1 7 0 2.67

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 478.95%. Urogen Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.00%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Urogen Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urogen Pharma has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urogen Pharma beats TScan Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade NMIBC. The company has license agreement with Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; strategic research collaboration agreement with MD Anderson focusing on the sequential use of UGN-201 and UGN-301 for the treatment of NMIBC; and licensing and supply agreement with medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate m.b.H. to develop UGN-103 in low-grade intermediate risk NMIBC and UGN-104 in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

