Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) vs. Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Critical Review

Morgan Advanced Materials and Trimble are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Trimble”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.41 billion N/A $64.28 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.68 billion 4.60 $1.50 billion $1.46 48.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

93.2% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Trimble 9.93% 10.73% 6.65%

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Advanced Materials and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Trimble 0 2 8 1 2.91

Trimble has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Summary

Trimble beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

