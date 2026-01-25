Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.2960. Approximately 182,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 152,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELPC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 8,715.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 35,238.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 1,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

