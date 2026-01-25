Financial Survey: Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO)

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Star”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction $12.10 billion 0.57 $619.46 million $0.13 38.69 Star $113.30 million 0.92 -$86.75 million ($11.08) -0.74

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Star. Star is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daito Trust Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daito Trust Construction and Star, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00 Star 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Star shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Star shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A Star -125.63% -33.77% -17.79%

Summary

Daito Trust Construction beats Star on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; rental apartment and condominium brokering services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties, and management of facility reservation portal sites. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

