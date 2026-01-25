Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 and last traded at GBX 3.60. Approximately 107,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35.

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

Zenith’s strategic focus is on pursuing transformational opportunities in Africa and Europe through the development of proven revenue generating oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production.

