Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 and last traded at GBX 3.60. Approximately 107,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35.
Zenith Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
Zenith’s strategic focus is on pursuing transformational opportunities in Africa and Europe through the development of proven revenue generating oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zenith Energy
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.