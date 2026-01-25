Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.71 and last traded at GBX 0.70. Approximately 348,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 725,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03.

About Greencoat Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.