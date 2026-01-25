Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 101,040 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $14,218,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,468,229,641.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 170,764 shares of company stock worth $37,483,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

