Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after acquiring an additional 399,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $633.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The company has a market cap of $848.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.