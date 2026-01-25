JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $296.51 and last traded at $297.95. Approximately 10,963,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,463,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.63.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.