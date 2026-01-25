Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,874 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 237,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto acquired 93,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,809.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 875,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,338,981.52. This represents a 12.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,361.90. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $580.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.86 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

