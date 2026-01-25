Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.25 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $201.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $104,109.50. The trade was a 74.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $287,937.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,933. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $4,413,991. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

