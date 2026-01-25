Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 241,515 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 148.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,950,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 153,957 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of PRGS opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Progress Software Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and guidance — Progress topped EPS (1.51 vs. 1.31 est.) and raised/issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting a rally tied to profitable growth. Read More.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

