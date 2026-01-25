Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,939 shares during the period. Bruker makes up 2.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.17% of Bruker worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -314.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,395.60. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,233 shares of company stock worth $726,487. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Barclays raised their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

