Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 5th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 546,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

