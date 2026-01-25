Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,717,000 after acquiring an additional 745,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

