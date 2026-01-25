Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6%

BATS:INDA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

