Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $255.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

