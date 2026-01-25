Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.28 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 94.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at General Motors
In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,490. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key General Motors News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised multiple near?term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains a “Strong?Buy” rating, boosting the consensus outlook for GM’s earnings power (supports higher valuation). Is GM Set for 14th Straight EPS Beat in Q4? How to Play the Stock Now
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $98, signaling confidence in GM’s EV/battery exposure and valuation upside. Goldman Sachs is Bullish on General Motors Company (GM)
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $100, another vote of confidence that can support momentum if broader market sentiment holds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $100.00
- Positive Sentiment: The FDIC approved deposit insurance applications, clearing the way for GM to establish an industrial bank — a potential long?term new revenue stream from financial services (but implementation will take time). FDIC clears way for Ford, General Motors set up industrial banks
- Neutral Sentiment: GM will move production of a China?built Buick compact SUV to its Fairfax, Kansas plant and will end Chevy Bolt EV production there — reshoring favors margin/procurement and political alignment, but ending the Bolt signals GM is consolidating its EV lineup. GM to end Chevy Bolt EV production next year, move China-made Buick to U.S. factory
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk rose after reports that a recall “fix” failed on ~600,000 engines and triggered a federal probe — this can drive repair costs, further recalls, and near?term headline risk that likely pressured the stock today. GM under federal probe after recall ‘fix’ fails on 600,000 engines
- Negative Sentiment: The FTC opened action against GM and OnStar over privacy concerns, creating additional regulatory scrutiny and potential fines or remediation costs. FTC Action Against GM & OnStar For Privacy Concerns
General Motors Stock Performance
Shares of GM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $85.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.
About General Motors
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
