Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.28 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 94.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,490. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of GM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $85.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

