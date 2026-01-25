Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $52,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.73.

TT opened at $386.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.86. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

