Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,185 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

HWM opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $226.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

