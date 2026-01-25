Strs Ohio Has $17.90 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 201.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.36.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.63. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

