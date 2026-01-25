Strs Ohio Sells 24,555 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8%

JCI stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

