ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,398.80 and last traded at $1,395.00. Approximately 1,827,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,158,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,360.09.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,407.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $961.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $546.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ASML by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.