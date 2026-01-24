Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) traded down 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 696,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 155,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 23.1%

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

