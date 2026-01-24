REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.5370, with a volume of 115196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Down 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.14.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 298.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 798.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in REV Group by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.