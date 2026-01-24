Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.3490. 84,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 160,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.12.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $243.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million.

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,770.98. The trade was a 15.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 556,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 333.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 72,734 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight?loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in?person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost?effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail?anchored centers, offering treatment for non?life?threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

