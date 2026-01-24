Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 1,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Durban, South Africa. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge, Aspen has grown from a regional generic drug producer into a global specialist in branded and generic medicines. The company is publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over?the?counter under the symbol APNHY.

Aspen’s core business encompasses the development, manufacture and distribution of a broad portfolio of injectable and oral pharmaceutical products.

