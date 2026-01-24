Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.5050, with a volume of 4563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kenon by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

