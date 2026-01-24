PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $171.08 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD launched on August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 3,778,058,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,760,560,826 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. The official message board for PayPal USD is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 3,766,319,390.8554322. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948162 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $189,342,904.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

