Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $104.14 million and $2.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is blog.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00924458 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $2,545,439.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.