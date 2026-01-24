NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $683.56 Thousand (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. NFT has a market cap of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

