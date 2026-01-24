Dora Factory (new) 1-Day Volume Hits $79.47 Thousand (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $79.47 thousand worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00821292 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $77,753.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

