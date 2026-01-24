Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $176.68 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $176,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,688 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.