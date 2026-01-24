UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.66.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $399.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $412.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

