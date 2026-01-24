UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $52.64 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $3,966,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,655. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE NEE opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.