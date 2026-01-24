FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,481 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $292.10 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.54.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.