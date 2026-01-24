Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BR opened at $207.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.61 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

