Vameon (VON) Price Hits $0.0000

Vameon (VON) traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Vameon has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $515.66 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vameon has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vameon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Token Profile

Vameon’s launch date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com. Vameon’s official message board is medium.com/@vameon69. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 500,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.0000248 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $348,778.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vameon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

