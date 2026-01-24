Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $188.86 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $12.11 or 0.00013543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 15,600,658 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 15,578,405.09249229. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 12.14032663 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1291 active market(s) with $49,697,816.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

