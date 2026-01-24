Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $99.59 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $518.78 or 0.00580367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and $99.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.00666900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00414925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00076812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00013073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

