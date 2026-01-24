Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Cap of $409.08 Thousand

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $409.08 thousand and $881.16 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, also known as “mirrored assets”. These assets track the price of real-world assets, such as stocks, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Who created Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.What is Mirror Protocol (MIR) used for?Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets, which are created by “mirroring” the price movements of real-world assets. Users can trade these synthetic assets on the Mirror Protocol platform, allowing them to gain exposure to the price movements of a wide range of real-world assets without actually owning them. Mirror Protocol also allows users to participate in liquidity provision and governance processes, by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

