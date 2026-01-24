CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CareTrust REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised CareTrust REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

CTRE opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.44 million for the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 61.00% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

