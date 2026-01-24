Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF $KLXY

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. owned 36.16% of KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.94. KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The KraneShares Global Luxury Index ETF (KLXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Luxury index. The fund tracks an index comprised of companies in developed markets that offer luxury goods and services. The index selects and weights holdings towards those companies with most business exposure related to the investment theme. KLXY was launched on Sep 7, 2023 and is issued by KraneShares.

